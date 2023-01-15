The dollar is totally weakening. The US inflation data published yesterday strengthened the opinion of market participants that the Fed will continue to reduce the pace of interest rate hikes, and at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Brief results and immediate prospects - January 14, 2023
- Pound To Dollar Rate: 3 Reasons For Q1 2023 GBP/USD Losses To 1.12 - January 14, 2023
- EUR/USD: Next resistance now emerges at 1.0900 – UOB - January 13, 2023