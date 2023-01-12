Economists at Scotiabank expect the pair to extend its race higher toward the 1.10 region. “Spot gains continue to pressure the mid-1.07 zone – key retracement resistance – which suggests building …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD advances through 1.0800 post US CPI - January 12, 2023
- EUR/USD: Building pressure for an extension of the rally to the 1.10 area – Scotiabank - January 12, 2023
- Confirmed: DeepL a Unicorn as Investment Values Machine Translation Firm at USD 1bn+ - January 12, 2023