EUR/USD is trading near 1.1000, paring back gains following an uptick to two-month highs of 1.1027. The pair came under renewed selling pressure after Germany reported mixed ZEW data while the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Bull run has room to extend to a retest of the 1.11 zone – Scotiabank - July 11, 2023
- EUR/GBP analysis as a double bottom pattern slowly forms - July 11, 2023
- EUR/USD: Will the slightly upward momentum of the Euro continue? - July 11, 2023