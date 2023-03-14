The EUR/USD pair retreated a little in the short term as the Dollar Index rebounded. It’s trading at 1.0707 at the time of writing and is fighting hard to come back higher. Later, the US CPI and Core …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bullish bias intact, US CPI decisive [Video] - March 14, 2023
- EUR/USD comes under pressure and pierces 1.0700 ahead of US CPI - March 14, 2023
- EUR/USD: Ιnflation and banking concerns drive the pair - March 14, 2023