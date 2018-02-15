EUR/USD Bullish Bounce Retests 1.25 Resistance Zone

The EUR/USD bullish momentum is now approaching the previous top and resistance trend line (red). A break above the resistance could indicate an uptrend continuation within wave 5 (purple).A bull flag pattern or other chart pattern could indicate a pause …
