EUR/USD Bullish Breakout Above 1.23 Resistance and Bearish Channel

The EUR/USD broke above the resistance (dotted red) of the bearish trend channel after bouncing at support trend lines (blue), which could indicate the end of the wave 4 (purple) correction. A bullish continuation could indicate the start of wave 5 (purple …
