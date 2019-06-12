EUR/USD is consolidating above 1.13 ahead of Draghi’s speech and key US data releases. The gains in the spot, however, will likely be short-lived, if the US reports a better-than-expected consumer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD path of least resistance up ahead of critical US CPI – Confluence Detector - June 12, 2019
- EUR/USD Bullish Breakout Aims for 1.14 Target - June 12, 2019
- EUR/USD sellers in near-term control, what levels to look out for today? - June 12, 2019