EUR/USD Bullish Momentum with Break Above 1.1280

EUR/USD bulls need a break above the 21-day MA. The EUR may drop if EU lawmakers reject Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen. Meanwhile, a below-forecast US retail sales data could bode well for the spot. …
