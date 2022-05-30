EUR/USD bullish move could be extended

Daily pattern suggests bullish bounce. Trend is bullish. W H4 could be the target. The EUR/USD is in uptrend. If the EUR/USD retraces back to the moving average look for the close of the same candle …
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
