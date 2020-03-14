EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 as the dollar rises alongside yields. Stocks are attempting a recovery after Thursday’s major sell-off. Both the Fed and the ECB made moves to alleviate financial …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Bullish potential remain capped - March 14, 2020
- EUR/USD: Further gains if risk-off intensifies – Credit Suisse - March 14, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Action Currently Battling a Bearish Trend, Bond Yields Remain Elevated - March 13, 2020