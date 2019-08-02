EUR/USD faced rejection near 1.11, possibly due to risk off tone in the global markets. The flight to safety will likely overshadow Eurozone producer price index and retail sales data scheduled for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bullish Pullback After Break Below Key 1.11 - August 2, 2019
- EUR/USD may resume its falls after Trump’s tariffs, ahead of the NFP – Confluence Detector - August 2, 2019
- EUR/USD: Focus on US non-farm payrolls, today’s close pivotal - August 2, 2019