EUR/USD Bulls and Bears Defend Key Zone at 1.1075

EUR/USD has hit a fresh three-week low below 1.1070 as optimism from better-than-expected German PMIs fades. The data still points to a downturn. Tension mounts ahead of Fed’s Powell critical speech …
