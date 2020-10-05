EUR/USD Bulls and Bears Equally Matched as Trump Scare Alleviates

Risk-off Friday drags EUR/USD. Market risk-mood improves along with positive news on Trump’s health. EUR/USD traded weak on Friday, but well within the familiar-range in recent days. The …
