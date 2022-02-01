EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1250 on softer USD, sluggish yields, US ISM PMI eyed

EUR/USD prints three-day uptrend, picks up bids towards intraday high of late. Market’s indecision fails to recall USD bulls Fedspeak refrains from hawkish signals. German inflation, Eurozone Q4 GDP …
