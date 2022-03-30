EUR/USD bulls attempting to recover with 1.1100 roadblock ahead. Ukraine & Russian risks are in the driving seat as traders await key data events. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1093 after moving in on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bulls are hunting down the 1.11 area - March 29, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rebound to recent range top on Ukraine looks hopeful - March 29, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Additional gains will depend on sentiment - March 29, 2022