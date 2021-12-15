EUR/USD bulls are pressured near 1.1250 into the FOMC

EUR/USD is trading flat on the day so far as the markets pause for the Federal Open Market Committee’s two-day meeting outcome. The single currency is trading near 1.1260 within the 1.1253/69 range on …
