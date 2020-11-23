The EUR/USD is ranging but the range might soon be broken. EUR bulls are waiting for the right moment to spike the price up. We can see the bullish inverted head and shoulders structure on H1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bulls are ready to attack - November 23, 2020
- Eurozone PMIs Preview: EUR/USD has room to rise in response to the data - November 23, 2020
- EUR/USD Analysis: Stuck in a familiar range below 1.1900 mark ahead of Eurozone PMIs - November 23, 2020