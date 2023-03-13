EUR/USD prints three-day uptrend as firmer sentiment weighs on the US Dollar. US regulators’ efforts to tame financial markets risk from SVB, Signature Bank favor risk profile on Monday. Friday’s US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bulls cheer SVB-led risk-on mood, easing hawkish Fed bets to cross 1.0700, US inflation, ECB eyed - March 12, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bulls prod 50-DMA hurdle above 1.2100 as the key week begins - March 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attack 200-SMA as ECB week begins with risk-on mood - March 12, 2023