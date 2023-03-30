EUR/USD pops higher and extends the bull cycle in the 1.09´s. All eyes will turn top the US PCE data on Friday. EUR/USD rallied on easing fears about banking sector troubles and Us stocks on Wall …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bulls climb to fresh highs within the bull cycle, tapping into the 1.09´s - March 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Signal: Euro Likely To Continue Seeing Troubles - March 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Slowly Forming A Double-Top Pattern - March 30, 2023