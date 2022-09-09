On the four-hour chart, EUR/USD has been trading in a descending channel since mid-February, with the price forming lower tops and lower bottoms below the fast and slow EMAs. ECB’s hawkish action of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bulls eye 50-day EMA [Video] - September 9, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Dollar holds key props vs yen in overdue correction; US CPI next - September 9, 2022
- EUR/USD to struggle to extend its advance much further above parity – MUFG - September 9, 2022