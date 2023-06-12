EUR/USD started an upside correction above the 1.0720 resistance. A key rising channel is forming with support near 1.0710 on the 4-hour chart. EUR/USD technical a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bulls eye recovery toward 1.0850 - June 11, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising wedge lures Euro bears as Fed, ECB decisions loom, 1.0720 eyed - June 11, 2023
- EUR/USD grinds near mid-1.0700s as Fed vs. ECB play gains attention - June 11, 2023