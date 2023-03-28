EUR/USD climbed to a five-day high at 1.0846 as euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday and after a deal backed by the US regulator for First Citizens BancShares to buy up Silicon Valley Bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bulls eye the 1.09´s as risk appetite retruns - March 28, 2023
- EUR/USD: The bigger-picture direction remains upwards – Nordea - March 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Recovery now targets 1.0930 - March 28, 2023