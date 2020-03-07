There have been early signs of exhaustion in the rally, but the EUR/USD bulls keep on powering through for now. It is difficult to see the dollar regaining much ground whilst Treasury yields continue …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Bulls keep on powering through for now [Video] - March 7, 2020
- EUR/USD looks to settle a dramatic week around 1.1300 - March 6, 2020
- USD/CAD pulls away from daily highs, stays above 1.3400 on crude oil selloff - March 6, 2020