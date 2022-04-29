EUR/USD trims gains and refocuses on the 1.0500 level. EMU flash CPI seen at 7.5% in April, GDP to expand 5% in Q1. US headline PCE rose 6.6% YoY, Core CPI gained 5.2% YoY in March. The bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Bulls lose faith near the 1.0600 zone - April 29, 2022
- Sterling Corrects, Pound To US Dollar Rate Recovers From Key 1.2500 - April 29, 2022
- Rupee Recovers Against US Dollar Despite Sudden SBP Reserves Drop - April 29, 2022