EUR/USD bulls are out and about in the run-up to the ECB. The US dollar is giving some relief to the forex space for which the euro is benefitting from. At 1.0902, the euro vs the greenback is higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bulls lurking in the pastures of the ECB - April 13, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 1.0950 key resistance area - April 13, 2022
- Yields and US Dollar pull back at resistance; EUR/USD, GBP/USD - April 13, 2022