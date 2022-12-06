US data beat expectations and sends the US Dollar into a bull correction. EUR/USD bulls are moving in from the lows and eye correction towards 1.0550. EUR/USD is perched at the upper end of the bull …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bulls move in despite corrective US Dollar - December 5, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Buying pressure fades as the Euro drops beneath 1.0500, eyeing the 200-DMA - December 5, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Corrective decline could extend in the upcoming sessions - December 5, 2022