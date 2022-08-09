Bitcoin price has shown a resurgence of bulls that have pushed it higher over the last 48 hours. However, this move could halt and reverse if certain resistance levels are not breached. Note: All …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Bulls push for another test of 1.0300 - August 9, 2022
- EUR/USD could struggle to extend its recovery in the short term - August 9, 2022
- EUR/USD to hover around the 1.00-1.02 area for the remainder of this year – ING - August 9, 2022