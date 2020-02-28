Dear traders, the EUR/USD broke above the key resistance zone at 1.0950. The breakout and strong bullish impulse invalidated the bearish outlook. What is next for this pair? The EUR/USD made a close …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bulls Steamroll Over 1.0950 Zone - February 28, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – February Losses Nearly Wiped in Six-Day Rally - February 28, 2020
- EUR/USD outperforms, as GBP/USD and AUD/USD continue declines - February 28, 2020