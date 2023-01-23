EUR/USD bulls come up for more air on hawkish ECB commentary. Eyes will turn to red calendar events this week. EUR/USD has been trading near a 9-month high for the best part of the start of the week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bulls take charge on hawkish ECB commentary - January 23, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Is Mostly Flat As Traders Wait For Catalysts - January 23, 2023
- EUR/USD: A bigger test for bulls may appear in a three-to-six-month view – Rabobank - January 23, 2023