Overall, there are reasons to believe the NFP will fall short of estimates, weighing on the dollar and allowing EUR/USD to extend its recovery.” “Euro/dollar’s strength was evident in response to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Bulls to have the upper hand due to weak NFP - September 4, 2020
- EUR/USD: Upbeat US data provides support for the dollar - September 4, 2020
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD rebound after recent losses - September 4, 2020