Despite the weakness of eurozone economy and the ECB dovish rhetoric, bulls managed to draw EUR/USD back above 1.13. What could be worse than discouraging economic data? Mixed data. The U.S. dollar qu…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Bulls To Hold Within 1.1265-1.1485 Range - February 19, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The pair’s stance remains bearish below 1.1483 - February 19, 2019
- EUR/USD may extends its slide after retreating from the highs – Confluence Detector - February 19, 2019