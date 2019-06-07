EUR/USD got a boost from the ECB and Draghi overnight but it wasn’t enough to secure a break above the 100-day moving average The near-term bias continues to favour buyers as price holds above both …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD buyers in near-term control but the 100-day moving average remains the spot to watch
EUR/USD got a boost from the ECB and Draghi overnight but it wasn’t enough to secure a break above the 100-day moving average The near-term bias continues to favour buyers as price holds above both …