The central banks of the most traded currency pair are both making very important interest rate decisions this week in quick succession. On Thursday (8.00am NZDT) the US Federal Reserve will deliver …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Calm before the interest rate storm - December 12, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls about to throw in the towel? - December 12, 2022
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bulls Remain In Control - December 12, 2022