Although the single currency fell to as low as 1.1730 late last week, the quick rebound from there suggests consolidation above this level would be seen and initial upside risk remains for another bounce to the Tenkan-Sen (now at 1.1835), however, reckon …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis - December 12, 2017
- Daily Wave Analysis: EUR/USD Bullish Breakout Faces Resistance From Wave-X Fibs - December 12, 2017
- EUR/USD Bullish Breakout Faces Resistance from Wave-X Fibs - December 12, 2017