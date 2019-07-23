The inconclusive price action is prevailing around the European currency at the beginning of the week, meandering the proximity of 1.1200 the figure in the wake of Friday’s sharp drop. EUR/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: Cautiousness Growing Due To The Possibility Of Cuts In The Types Of Interest On Thursday
The inconclusive price action is prevailing around the European currency at the beginning of the week, meandering the proximity of 1.1200 the figure in the wake of Friday’s sharp drop. EUR/USD is …