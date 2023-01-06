EUR/USD probes the vicinity of the 1.0500 zone, or new lows. The preliminary inflation figures in the euro area come next. Later in the day, the focus of attention will be on US Payrolls. The single …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD challenges the 1.0500 region ahead of key data - January 6, 2023
- EUR/USD: Will the Dollar manage to extend its gains? - January 6, 2023
- EUR/USD risks a probable drop to 1.0450 – UOB - January 6, 2023