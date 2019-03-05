An interesting chart and commentary via ING on the euro, especially especially with the ECB meeting on the horizon later this week: Prices are topping below the flat MA-50 line at 1.1387 within the lo…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD chart … selling pressure, suggesting test of the lower end of trading - March 4, 2019
- Gold Prices, EUR/USD and S&P 500 Decline. AUD/USD May Rise on RBA - March 4, 2019
- Goldman Sachs EUR/USD technical analysis update - March 4, 2019