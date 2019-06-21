EUR/USD: Charting bullish pattern ahead of German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD is charting an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. A close above 1.1354 is needed to confirm breakout. Bullish breakout will likely remain elusive German preliminary PMIs print below estimates …
