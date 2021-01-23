EUR/USD clawing its way back towards post-ECB highs of the day above 1.2170

EUR/USD has been gradually picking up in recent trade and is just below post-ECB highs around 1.2170. EUR/USD has been gradually picking up in recent trade as a function of USD weakness being seen …
