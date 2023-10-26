EUR/USD bottomed at a daily low of 1.0521 and recovered towards the 20-day SMA, around 1.0560. The Euro faced selling pressure after the ECB held rates steady, and Lagarde acknowledged the Eurozone’s economic struggles. The USD gained momentum on strong …
