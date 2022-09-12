EUR/USD climbs to 4-week highs near 1.0200

The European currency adds to Friday’s gains and pushes EUR/USD to fresh multi-week highs just below 1.0200 the figure at the beginning of the week. EUR/USD advances for the second session in a row …
