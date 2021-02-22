EUR/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs above 1.2160

The EUR/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum in the second half of the day and rose to its highest level in a week at 1.2161. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on the day at 1.2159. The USD’s …
