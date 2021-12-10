EUR/USD clings to 1.1300 amid Fed vs. ECB chatters, US inflation eyed

EUR/USD grinds higher amid inactive Asian session after the heaviest fall in fortnight. Concerns over ECB’s extended bond purchase escalate versus likelihood of Fed’s faster tapering, more rate hikes.
