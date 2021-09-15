EUR/USD clings to 1.1800 amid an improved market mood

EUR/USD extends its fall, after fading an earlier spike to the 1.1830’s. Market sentiment improves, the greenback remains weak. ECB’s Lane: Current policy instruments are working. The EUR/USD is …
