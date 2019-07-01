The EU Summit continues to run into trouble amid political differences. The US PMI and Eurozone unemployment rate can offer intermediate directions while political plays are likely dominating …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD clings to 200-D EMA as EU leaders remain split over top jobs - June 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Volatility Is Coming - June 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Week Ahead Forecast: Bull-Flag Signals Next Leg of Uptrend Imminent - June 30, 2019