EUR/USD adds to Thursday’s gains around the 1.1850 level. The greenback stays offered as markets digest the FOMC gathering. EMU’s Current Account surplus widened to €25.5 billion in July. The upbeat …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1850 - September 19, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Risk Remains Skewed To The Downside - September 19, 2020
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Central bankers got off the ring - September 19, 2020