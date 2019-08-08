EUR/USD keeps gyrating around the 1.1200 handle. Yields of German 10-year Bund dropped to record lows. Spanish Industrial Production, ECB’s Economic Bulletin next on tap. EUR/USD is navigating within …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1200, attention remains on trade - August 8, 2019
- EUR/USD is locked in a well-defined range – Confluence Detector - August 8, 2019
- EUR/USD analysis: Indecisive below mid-1.1200s, 100-day EMA barrier - August 8, 2019