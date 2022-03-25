EUR/USD comes under pressure and retests 1.1000. The German IFO Business Climate dropped to 90.8 in March. US Consumer Sentiment, Fedspeak next of note across the pond. The daily rebound in EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD clings to gains, challenges 1.1000 post-IFO - March 25, 2022
- EUR/USD set to slump towards 1.08-1.09 in the coming weeks – ING - March 25, 2022
- EUR/USD: Potential fiscal support to prop up the euro – CIBC - March 25, 2022