EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.2260, ECB-speak eyed

EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.2370, ECB-speak eyed Spot finds support near 1.2250. USD-buying, higher yields weighed on the pair. ECB-speakers next of relevance in the docket. The persistent bid tone surrounding the greenback forced EUR/USD to briefly …
