European energy crisis keeps bears hopeful even if ECB turns hawkish. Fed Chair Powell’s capacity to defend rate hikes will be eyed for further US dollar strength. EUR/USD portrays the typical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD clings to mild losses near parity as ECB hawks, Fed’s Powell flex muscles - September 7, 2022
- EUR/USD retreats from parity ahead of ECB, Fed Chairman Powell’s speech - September 7, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains inevitable on establishment above 1.0000 - September 7, 2022